UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County officials identified a UGA player and staff member among the two people killed and a UGA player among the two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Athens-Clarke County.

Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around 2:45 a.m. a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

A passenger later identified as 20-year-old University of Georgia football player Devin Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Among the two people who were injured are Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and Victoria Bowles, according to Athens-Clarke County police officials. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.,

University of Georgia officials released a statement about the crash saying in part:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time. “The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart released a statement saying in part:

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock, a New Jersey native, was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and just completed his redshirt sophomore season.

The crash remains under investigation.

Heartbroken Fr, Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family 🖤 💔 pic.twitter.com/f7caksCUZY — Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) January 15, 2023

Georgia OL Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy tragically lost their lives last night in a car accident. 2 others sustained injuries.



Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LWHoSsxZSh — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 15, 2023

Our hearts break for the young lives lost last night and their families. We are lifting up their loved ones, friends, and teammates in prayer this morning. https://t.co/acesHbEOch — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) January 15, 2023

Our entire program and community send our most sincere and deepest condolences to @GeorgiaFootball on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, teammates and coaches. — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) January 15, 2023

Praying for the Willock and LeCroy families, as well as the Georgia Football team and staff during this difficult time. — Cadillac Williams (@CoachCaddy24) January 15, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Georgia Football program and the friends and family of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 15, 2023

J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks issued the following statement:

“We are covering the families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy in prayer this morning. We are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of Devin and Chandler, and we will continue to honor their memory in the years to come. These two special people meant the world to our football program and athletic department. We are working with our medical staff and mental health and performance team to ensure our staff and student-athletes have all the support they need during this extremely difficult time.”

The University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead issued a statement.

“On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community—student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident.”

Heavy Heart😔.. Sending my prayers to their families & loved ones. So sad.

Hug the person next to you, we really have to cherish every moment we’re here. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/IVpVS1SqCa — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 15, 2023

