UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

Police identified a UGA player among the two injured in the crash
Devin Willock and Chandler
Devin Willock and Chandler
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County officials identified a UGA player and staff member among the two people killed and a UGA player among the two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Athens-Clarke County.

Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around 2:45 a.m. a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

A passenger later identified as 20-year-old University of Georgia football player Devin Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Among the two people who were injured are Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and Victoria Bowles, according to Athens-Clarke County police officials. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.,

University of Georgia officials released a statement about the crash saying in part:

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart released a statement saying in part:

Willock, a New Jersey native, was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and just completed his redshirt sophomore season.

The crash remains under investigation.

J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks issued the following statement:

The University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead issued a statement.

