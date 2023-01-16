Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will join civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network for their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast, where Biden will deliver the keynote address, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The annual event will honor former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Arndrea Waters King and “other national leaders who have kept Dr. King’s mission alive,” the group said.

In addition to Pelosi, honorees include Arndrea Waters King, who is president of the Drum Major Institute; Minyon Moore, principal of the Dewey Square Group; and Ray Curry, president of United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America, or UAW.

Other participants include Martin Luther King, III, chairman of the board of the Drum Major Institute; Ebonie Riley, senior vice president of policy and strategic partnerships at National Action Network’s Washington Bureau; and Tanya L. Lombard, vice president of Global Public, and External Affairs and head of multicultural strategic initiatives at AT&T Services, Inc.

The event is among many honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, the federal holiday held to honor King’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

Latest News

The death toll has reached at least 37 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
LIVE: Watch the 2023 MLK Day Parade in Savannah
Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro...
Italy: No 1 wanted Mafia boss held after 30 years on the run