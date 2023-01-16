Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bluffton celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Last year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Southeast were canceled.

But in Bluffton, they pushed through with testing and masks available at the door.

This year, those precautions were gone but the celebration remained.

“This year we’re noticing that of course people are here, we don’t see many masks there’s not any covid testing going on, but people definitely seem more relaxed to be out,” Bluffton MLK Observance Committee Chair Bridgette Frazier said.

The town held several events over the last few days, culminating with a march, picnic, and arts program on Monday. As the community sang in unison and young dancers took to the stage, Frazier said Dr. King’s legacy specifically touches this area.

“He was known to frequent this area to even help with that. Segregation existed in Bluffton. Jim Crow existed in Bluffton. Racism was here and so they’re pioneers who use his movement and even some of the things that he espoused to exact and affect change here locally as well,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Police lights
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th

Latest News

*
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers
Leaders warn of rise in antisemitic incidents
Leaders warn of rise in antisemitic incidents
Bluffton celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Bluffton celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.