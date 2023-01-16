Bluffton celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Last year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Southeast were canceled.

But in Bluffton, they pushed through with testing and masks available at the door.

This year, those precautions were gone but the celebration remained.

“This year we’re noticing that of course people are here, we don’t see many masks there’s not any covid testing going on, but people definitely seem more relaxed to be out,” Bluffton MLK Observance Committee Chair Bridgette Frazier said.

The town held several events over the last few days, culminating with a march, picnic, and arts program on Monday. As the community sang in unison and young dancers took to the stage, Frazier said Dr. King’s legacy specifically touches this area.

“He was known to frequent this area to even help with that. Segregation existed in Bluffton. Jim Crow existed in Bluffton. Racism was here and so they’re pioneers who use his movement and even some of the things that he espoused to exact and affect change here locally as well,” she said.

