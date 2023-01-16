Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A father was killed in a Mississippi house fire while attempting to rescue the family’s dogs, officials said.

Tragically, all 10 dogs – two adults and eight puppies – also died in the fire.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire happened Monday around 12:40 a.m. at a home in Soso.

Three adults were in the house at the time of the fire – 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong, his wife and their daughter.

Investigation revealed that Duong had alerted his wife and daughter to the fire and told them to escape, which firefighters said saved their lives. The two were not injured.

However, Duong then tried to save the dogs, but got caught up in the smoke.

Firefighters tried to rescue Duong, but it was too late.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the Jones County Fire Council, it originated in an addition to the house that served as a storage area.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics and declined transport to the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Police lights
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Leaders warn of rise in antisemitism
Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted man, was arrested in Sicily.
Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted man, was arrested in Sicily.
Police arrest Italy's most wanted man
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations