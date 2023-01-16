Dylan’s MLK Day Forecast

Sky Cams
Today, we'll start with morning temps in the upper-20s to the lower-30s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, we’ll start with morning temps in the upper-20s to the lower-30s for most. If you have any service projects or plan on heading to the parade, be sure to have a few layers.

Throughout the day I’ll continue tracking increasing cloud cover. This should limit highs to the mid to lower 60s this afternoon. It should be a nice, but cool day for any MLK Day plans you might have.

Throughout this week, I’ll continue looking for warmer temps each afternoon with the 70s expected Tuesday through Friday. During this time, I’ll look for slightly higher rain chances each afternoon, but they should remain minimal through Wednesday.

By Thursday, highs should be back in the mid-70s, but our next cold front should move through late that evening. During that time, we’ll be looking for some scattered showers overnight into Friday morning.

Temperatures will continue to cool into the 60s over the weekend, with scattered shower chances throughout each day. Take full advantage of the warm mid-week before these conditions move in.

