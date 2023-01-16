Sky Cams
Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 01-16-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly clear skies except for a controlled burn at Fort Stewart with a smoke plume drifting in from the west/southwest. Temperatures have warmed past 60° away from the beaches. It’ll be 57° at 5:44pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday we start with sunshine and 40°. Clouds will slowly be building in from the west throughout the day as a cold front approaches late Tuesday and dissipates north of us. I do have a 20-30% chance of late day showers north of I-16 with highs near 70°.

High pressure returns on Wednesday ahead of another approaching cold front on Thursday, though clouds will be a little thick. Wake up temps will be in the middle 50s with highs near 74.

Temperatures for Thursday will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday night into Friday a cold front will be pushing through. Showers are possible across inland locations. Our mid 70s fall back to the 60s by the weekend as another stronger cold front approaches by Saturday night. Right now Sunday looks wetter than Saturday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

