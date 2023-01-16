Evans County NAACP chapter enjoys return of community breakfast

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - As Evans County kicked off its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, many gathered early for the first time in three years.

The annual Catherine Bacon breakfast helps kick off the MLK Day observance in Evans County. Organizers say it’s always a great time to gather and reflect.

But this year, it’s awesome simply to be together.

It almost took on the feel of a family reunion. Evans County’s NAACP chapter last held the event in 2020, with no way to know a worldwide pandemic was just weeks away.

They halted the event in 2021 and 2022.

They say the gathering Monday had a renewed energy and an appreciation for being able to safely assemble once again.

They say it’s a feeling they couldn’t replicate even at other events.

“When we have the MLK breakfast, we get to be close to each other. We get to see each other, speak to each other. With the parade, everybody’s far away. You don’t get to talk to anyone,” event chair, Liz Porter said.

Descendants of Bacon spoke about her tireless efforts on the local level during the Civil Rights movement.

The Evans County NAACP chapter also presented youth awards and scholarships to honor Dr. King’s hope for future generations.

