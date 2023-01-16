Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry will host the 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner Monday.

The event will take place immediately following Savannah’s parade at the Tompkins Community Center on Ogeechee Road.

There will be a hot meal COVID and flu vaccinations plus career and education help.

State representative Carl Gilliard is helping to put on the event. He says this holiday shows the importance of giving back.

“It’s still a day on. I just talked to the nephew of Dr. King, who’s a good friend of mine, Isaac Farris. and he just really empowered me of the relevancy of why this holiday is more important than ever,” Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.