Hometown Hero: Feed the Hungry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry has been providing food to people in need for several years.

On Monday, they hosted the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community dinner right after Savannah’s MLK Parade.

The dinner provided anyone in attendance with a free hot meal, a visit to the “empowerment zone” where folks could look at job opportunities and ways of going back to school.

Feed the Hungry also provided COVID vaccines for anyone that wanted one. Those who did get vaccinated, received a $50 voucher.

The volunteer coordinator with Feed the Hungry said they’re seeing more and more people coming out to these events.

“There is a need for people to be empowered, to be encouraged, and all the above. Things are so different now in the community and in the economy that there is a need, and we recognize that. So that’s our mission - is to serve, empower, and encourage,” Karen Williams said.

There was also a showing of the documentary “The Last Days of King”, which was written, produced, and narrated by Rep. Carl Gilliard, the founder of Feed the Hungry.

