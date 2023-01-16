Leaders warn of rise in antisemitic incidents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Antisemitism became mainstream discussion after incidents with celebrities like Kyrie Irving and Kanye West.

But leaders at the Anti-Defamation League say that antisemitism has been on the rise in the United States for some time. The Anti-Defamation League, which is an organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism, has data available on antisemitic incidents dating back to 2019.

They recorded 349 incidents of antisemitism in the US in 2021. Compare that to 509 incidents in 2022.

One of the regions that saw a spike in incidents is the southeastern states.

“The numbers that we have for 2022 so far, we’re still going through and auditing those numbers. What we are seeing in general throughout the Southeast in 2022 is there was an overall increase in hate incidents and an overall increase in incidents of anti-Semitism,” ADL Southeast Regional Director Eytan Davidson said.

The ADL’s data shows that there were five antisemitic incidents in Georgia in 2021. That number more than doubled in 2022 to 12.

One of those happened in Savannah. It was reported to the ADL that members of an antisemitic hate group distributed materials containing lies about COVID and Jewish people.

“We’re just one of the groups that it’s become a horrible tradition to focus that horrible divisiveness, that anger at. We’ve so often been the other,” said Rabbi Robert Haas, with Congregation Mickve Israel.

Haas says the Savannah community is generally very friendly to Jewish people. After all, his congregation has been here since 1735.

Still, he says that people in his congregation deal with subtle antisemitism often.

“It does happen all the time. These little incidents where someone will say something that’s a stereotype that they don’t realize it’s a stereotype, or they mimic a sentence that they heard online or they heard on TV and they don’t realize how terrible it is for us,” Haas said.

Sometimes, Haas says, those instances are deliberate, which he says reflects rising antisemitism worldwide.

What’s different now, than it’s been in the past, however, is people’s reaction to these instances.

“It’s very easy for me to say, ‘Let’s gather around the Jewish community, we’re being attacked.’ Of course, we’re going to defend ourselves. But what’s more important is when people come to our aid is they say, ‘Hey, I’m not Jewish, but I don’t believe in this.’ And that is the best thing about Savannah and our country and our world, is that people are coming to our aid,” Haas said.

If you are aware of any incidents of antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League encourages you to report it to them. They say it’s also important to call the police if you feel that somebody might be in danger.

