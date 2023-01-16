LIVE: Watch the 2023 MLK Day Parade in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.

The parade travels north on East Broad Street to Broughton Street, west on Broughton Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street, where it will begin to disband. The disband area is located along Anderson and May streets.

The staging area for the parade is located between East Broad and Price streets, from Liberty to Gwinnett streets. Staging area streets will close to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. on parade day.

Posting of “No Parking Zone” notices along the parade route will be completed by the evening of Jan. 13. Vehicles remaining in the no parking zones after 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 16 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

On-street parking, outside no parking zones, will be free on parade day. Parking will also be available in all City of Savannah parking garages at the regular rates, which can be found at https://www.savannahga.gov/2516/Parking-Garages.

Vehicles traveling to locations in the city north of Broughton Street should enter from either I-516 or President Street. Vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Broughton Street heading north until after the parade has cleared.

Vehicles travelling north from south of Broughton Street and East Broad Street can also take Randolph Street to Bay Street to travel to destinations north of Broughton Street or west of MLK Jr. Boulevard.

There will be traffic impacts until approximately 2 p.m. on parade day.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday.

WTOC will broadcast the parade on TV and live stream the parade at WTOC.com, the WTOC news and weather apps, and WTOC+.

