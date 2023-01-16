Sky Cams
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department confirms a body was recovered from a wooded area over the weekend.

Children were playing in the woods when they came across human remains. Police were called and arrived on scene around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Lyons Police then called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in to help with the investigation.

Police are waiting on confirmation of the person’s identity, but believe the person is someone who was reported missing in 2021. They also believe this was not a homicide, but are awaiting a cause of death confirmation from the medical examiner.

Lyons Police chief says more information will be released soon.

