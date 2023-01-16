Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned to Savannah.

The parade began at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets.

The parade traveled north on East Broad Street to Broughton Street, west on Broughton Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street.

The parade was broadcast on WTOC and live streamed on WTOC.com.

2023 MLK Day Parade in Savannah #WATCH: Enjoy the 2023 MLK Day Parade in Savannah. Posted by WTOC-TV on Monday, January 16, 2023

