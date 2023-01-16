Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned to Savannah.

The parade began at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets.

The parade traveled north on East Broad Street to Broughton Street, west on Broughton Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street.

The parade was broadcast on WTOC and live streamed on WTOC.com.

2023 MLK Day Parade in Savannah

#WATCH: Enjoy the 2023 MLK Day Parade in Savannah.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Monday, January 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Police lights
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice

Latest News

Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill