Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned to Savannah.
The parade began at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets.
The parade traveled north on East Broad Street to Broughton Street, west on Broughton Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street.
The parade was broadcast on WTOC and live streamed on WTOC.com.
