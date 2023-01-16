Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Commemorations took place Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From Statesboro to Hilton Head, parades stepped off to remember the impact of the Civil Rights icon.

Effingham County community members celebrated the return of full scale celebrations.

The parade marched down Laurel Street and ended at the Effingham County Fairgrounds. Organizers hoped to highlight this year’s theme of “Capturing Hope for the Future.”

Local bands, churches and outreach organizations took part in the Springfield parade. COVID-19 had forced Effingham’s MLK Committee to modify commemorations in years past. But this year, the parade returned to full scale.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1986 in this community, which organizers say has grown ever since.

By bringing people together, the parade’s grand marshal is hoping to carry on Dr. King’s message.

“Continuing his message and his legacy is really summed up in one word and that is unity, because where there is unity, there is strength. We recognize that in our community, we cannot become stronger without unity,” 2023 Grand Marshal, Dr. Torian White said.

The parade wasn’t the only event to commemorate the day. The morning started off with a unity breakfast and ended with a youth awards program.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Police lights
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice

Latest News

Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
*
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah
Evans County NAACP chapter enjoys return of community breakfast
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner