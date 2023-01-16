Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Commemorations took place Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From Statesboro to Hilton Head, parades stepped off to remember the impact of the Civil Rights icon.

Effingham County community members celebrated the return of full scale celebrations.

The parade marched down Laurel Street and ended at the Effingham County Fairgrounds. Organizers hoped to highlight this year’s theme of “Capturing Hope for the Future.”

Local bands, churches and outreach organizations took part in the Springfield parade. COVID-19 had forced Effingham’s MLK Committee to modify commemorations in years past. But this year, the parade returned to full scale.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1986 in this community, which organizers say has grown ever since.

By bringing people together, the parade’s grand marshal is hoping to carry on Dr. King’s message.

“Continuing his message and his legacy is really summed up in one word and that is unity, because where there is unity, there is strength. We recognize that in our community, we cannot become stronger without unity,” 2023 Grand Marshal, Dr. Torian White said.

The parade wasn’t the only event to commemorate the day. The morning started off with a unity breakfast and ended with a youth awards program.

