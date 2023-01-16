MLK Day celebrations return to the streets of Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, the usual excitement for a party is heightened because this one returns after being gone for two years.

Folks lined North Main Street to see the Martin Luther King Jr. parade once again fill the streets of Statesboro.

“It’s exciting to be back...back out...for the first time since COVID was going on,” Statesboro resident Sheila Smith said.

The parade took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Many said they could feel the excitement of bringing people together again.

“This is beautiful, celebrating the legacy of Dr. King. The weather is great, the people are great. Can’t ask for a better situation,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

For organizers, it was a relief to be able to safely assemble again and remember the legacy of Dr. King and the things for which he stood.

“It is truly a beautiful thing to be back, in the streets, walking with the community and seeing the community come out with us today,” Bulloch County NAACP President Delinda Gaskins said.

From here, the celebration continued with a community wide service at Elm Street Church of God, an indoor service again after two years of open-air “drive-in” gatherings.

