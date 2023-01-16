MLK Day march returns with huge crowd on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Through the pandemic, many MLK Day events were canceled year after year.

Three years running on Hilton Head Island, this day was silent. But not this year.

“Seems like an eternity for us to have MLK in person again,” MLK Committee for Justice Chairman, Galen Miller said.

The first Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on the island since 2019 brought out hundreds.

“To be able to make it stronger better already this year, I mean we’re doing things we didn’t in previous years. Look at the turnout, my gosh. It’s a beautiful day.”

The town certainly showed out and its leaders say Dr. King’s teachings still apply to this island.

“We’ve got issues on Hilton Head right now that one could argue are issues of justice and injustice right,” said HHI District 1 councilman, Alex Brown said.

Brown, the only Gullah person on town council, says by listening to Dr. King and acting on his words, Hilton Head can continue to honor him beyond a national holiday

“This weekend is a great weekend, but continuing to have these conversations and encounters with each other is how we keep Dr. King’s legacy alive,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.