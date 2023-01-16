Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force.

Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade.

“You’ll see bands, you’ll see floats, you’ll see cars, you’ll see walking units, you’ll see JROTC, and people just enjoying the parade as a whole, I hope,” Deborah Adams said.

A rise in COVID cases this time last year forced the association to put plans on pause..

“We thought we were going to be able to pull it off last year, but for the safety of the community, we decided to postpone.”

Now with the event back in full scale organizers say the number of entries surpassed expectations to include more than 270 participants.

“We were expecting maybe only 150-200 but word got out and they started coming in and even as of yesterday, we’re still having to refuse people and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t do that this year.’”

One of the grand marshals for this year’s parade is state representative Carl Gilliard who says getting the title has been a dream of his.

“This is a life achievement that I always wanted to have the opportunity to be the grand marshal,” Rep. Carl Gilliard said.

The parade kicks off at 10am tomorrow but the route will close to traffic at 9.

The parade starts at East Broad and Liberty Streets.

From there the it will travel north to Broughton Street then west to MLK Jr. Boulevard and head down to Anderson Street.

Organizers say they’re excited to once again bring people together to honor the work of Dr. King.

“Remember that it’s not just a day off, but to go out and do some type of community service since that’s what he was about, service.”

The city has posted these no parking signs along the parade route telling people of parking restrictions that go into effect at just after midnight.

The city says that vehicles parked near these signs after this time can be towed with traffic impacts in Savannah expected to last until 2 p.m. Monday.

