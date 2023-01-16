Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family

By Matt Lackritz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A family in West Virginia is rejoicing after they were reunited with a pet dog they lost several years ago.

Rachel Day said she and her family were vacationing in South Carolina three years ago when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Roscoe was eventually found and taken to an animal rescue, where staff scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, Roscoe was reunited with them.

“It was a relief really,” Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer with the animal rescue, drove to South Carolina to take Roscoe home. He told WSAZ Roscoe is one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Roscoe is now back with his family, with hugs, kisses and treats awaiting him in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Police lights
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th

Latest News

*
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah
According to a new industry survey, 89% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers
Leaders warn of rise in antisemitic incidents
Leaders warn of rise in antisemitic incidents