1 person injured following shooting on Hazel Farms Road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road on Lady’s Island.

Police say a man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Residents and motorists should expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area as investigators process the crime scene and collect evidence, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

