5 people recognized for saving a family during a car crash in Toombs County

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County is showing their gratitude to a group of heroes that helped save an entire family.

County leaders and firefighters took time this evening the recognize them.

The accident happened back in Nov. on Highway 152.

The five people rushed to the crashed car and rescued a mom and four children.

The car was on fire within moments and the five heroes got them to safety. Toombs County’s fire chief says their actions kept this from becoming a tragedy.

They certainly hope against crashes like this one, but the chief says he’s thankful these folks responded like they did.

