Beaufort holds third annual Oyster Festival

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Tourism based economies around our area can struggle this time of year, but one Lowcountry city has found a way around that with a more than week-long festival that’s just a few years old.

“We started in 2021 and just persevered and said we’re going to have this festival no matter what,” said Ashlee Houck, the president and CEO of Beaufort Area Hospitality Association.

The famous waterfront park in Beaufort is home to the city’s third annual oyster festival, but the organizer partnered it with the state’s restaurant week to bring in extra dollars.

“That’s why we do it. We want to get the people here. January is the slowest time in our market, so we want to fill our businesses.”

One business with a waterfront view sees those benefits directly. Inside the Anchorage Inn is Executive Chef Daniel Salazar hand-making pasta for diners at the Ribaut Social Club Restaurant.

”I like to ensure that every experience anyone’s going to have here is going to be the best experience.”

The chef says this particular week brings back familiar faces thanks to the festival’s promotions.

“We have a returning following each year that comes in around this time,” said Chef Salazar.

He said old friends and new ones fill up availability for this intimate dining experience faster now than any other time in the off-season.

“The reservations themselves have gradually progressed in the last three years, but it is just completely booked solid all week.”

At the end of restaurant week is the festival itself this weekend and the food theme continues there as well.

“We’ve got roasted, steamed, raw, fried oysters and if you don’t like oysters we’ll have turkey legs, seafood chowder, shrimp, corn dogs, we’ll have it all.”

Entry to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront park is free Saturday and Sunday, with food tickets available for purchase at the festival or online.

