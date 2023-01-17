Bridge St. project to make road safe for pedestrians, improve water drainage system

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Bridge St. streetscape project in Bluffton is going to use just over $1,000,000 to make a lot of changes on the road that runs rights past town hall.

“Reducing the road width, adding sidewalks, parking, lighting, signage, crosswalks... those kinds of things that will hopefully send a message to motorists to slow down,” said Pat Rooney, Capital Improvements Project Manager in Bluffton.

He says they’re trying to make the area safer for pedestrians, while also improving how polluted water leaves the road.

“Right now, the water goes directly down the hill and discharges into the cove that goes to the May River. What we’re going to do now is collect that water into a storm water drainage system.”

Rooney says the new system will reduce the water that makes its way to the cove and take away its pollutants.

He says that phase one of this project that started in December, should be finished in June and adds that phase two is already in the design phase.

