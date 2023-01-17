Sky Cams
Bryan Co. Emergency Services chief shares how crews can prepare for new Hyundai plant

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services crews recently returned from a trip to Montgomery, Alabama.

They met with first responders near the Hyundai plant there to find out how crews locally can prepare for the electric vehicle site in our area.

Bryan County Emergency Services chief Freddie Howell says his team wanted to meet with Montgomery, Alabama’s fire department to discuss the changes those crews had to make to support the Hyundai plant there.

Chief Howell says he learned a lot from the trip.

Overall he says call volumes in Montgomery Alabama went up as more people moved to that area with the plant’s opening.

Howell says he expects similar impacts in Bryan County when Hyundai’s Metaplant opens.

He anticipates potentially more medical calls and wrecks in the county as the population continues to grow.

Bryan County Emergency Services will provide fire and medical assistance for calls at Hyundai’s Metaplant but won’t have a building on site.

Chief Howell says it’s crucial that his department grows.

“We’re already kind of looking into expanding our department, making it bigger, getting more equipment, more stations, more personnel to meet the needs of the future,” Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddie Howell said.

Chief Howell says his team also toured the Kia plant in West Point Georgia to learn more about how the Hyundai plant in Bryan County will impact his department.

