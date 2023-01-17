Sky Cams
Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 01-17-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - HELLLOOO 70s! (Except the the beaches) Ample sunshine will give way to clouds for some this afternoon and evening as a weak cold front will passes to the north of us. We have light rain from Macon to Augusta this afternoon and some of that will make it to our cities including Vidalia, Statesboro, Sylvania, Hampton, and Clyo. It’ll be 69° at 5:44pm sunset becoming cloudier.

Daybreak Wednesday 56° with mostly cloudy skies, can’t rule a sprinkle throughout the day and highs will be near 76° with upper 60s at the beaches.

Another cold front will move through Thursday night, ahead of the colder air behind the front, we’ll have temps in the middle 50s in the morning and highs will be near 79° and slight chance of showers near sunset west of I-95 that may make it to the coast later in the evening.

While the front won’t have all that much moisture, it will drop our temperatures back into the 40s for Daybreak Friday and afternoon highs will be more seasonable, though still above average in the upper 60s and mostly sunny.

It’ll be a cooler Saturday with some sunshine to start then clouds building with a slight chance of showers late; afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. We’re tracking an area of low pressure that’ll move out of the Gulf of Mexico giving us a cloudy skies and a lot of moisture for Sunday into Monday, even Tuesday looks wet. Sunday will be warmer with highs near 70 degrees then cooler on Monday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

