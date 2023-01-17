Sky Cams
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison

Harry Drayton Jr.
Harry Drayton Jr.(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Beach High School JROTC instructor charged with child molestation has taken a plea deal.

According to court documents, prosecutors dropped Harry Drayton’s child molestation charges.

Drayton instead pleaded guilty to attempted 1st degree improper sexual contact.

Drayton will serve one year in prison and seven years of probation.

He is getting credit for time served since July 5, 2022.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools fired Drayton last January.

They said they had several video recordings of Drayton using expletives.

They say once they found out about the reported incident, he was assigned to a new job with no student contact.

He resigned two weeks later and turned himself in last July.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
