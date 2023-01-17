‘I just started screaming for help every where:’ Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.

BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County.

It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 Friday morning.

Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the explosion.

“The force of it felt like it was lifting me off the floor.”

Larissa Apperson and her daughter moved from California into this Bryan County home on Thursday. The next morning something Apperson says she never imagined happened...

“I just remember it being like a bomb going off and at first I thought I was shot.”

An explosion that investigators believed happened in her garage destroyed a part of the home she purchased a week prior.

“I just started screaming for help every where.”

She says one of the scariest part for her was watching her six-year-old’s reaction.

“She let this loud scream out and the last time I heard that scream was when she found out her daddy passed away on August 6th of last year.”

The big question...how did all this happen? The most odd part to her and investigators is that there was no smoke or fire from the explosion, which officials say is rare.

Property records show the home was built about 16 years ago in 2007.

All Larissa knows from investigators....

“They came to the conclusion that at that point and time it’s not my propane tank which is gas, there’s nothing electricity wise that could be inside so they weren’t sure and that’s how the investigation started.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the cause over the weekend and into the holiday. ATF officials say they still have a lot to go through and it may be a while before they can narrow down a cause.

In the meantime, Apperson says her neighbors have been a blessing trying to help how they can.

“They come together so fast...that’s been wanting to help with the cleaning of the place, asking if we needed food.”

This experience while heartbreaking, making her more grateful for those trying to lift her spirits, especially her daughter.

“Mom I love you, I love you more.”

