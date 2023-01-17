Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Park Place Outreach receiving a generous donation Tuesday.
The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Savannah presented a check of $1,500 to the non profit organization.
Park Place is a shelter that provides emergency services for people 11-21 that may be homeless, runaways or at-risk.
The executive director of Park Place says today’s donation will help offset costs with their emergency operations.
She says she’s thankful for this donation.
