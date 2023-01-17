Sky Cams
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center.

The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20.

The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more.

Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!

For more information, please click here.

