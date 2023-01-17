Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center.

The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20.

The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more.

Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.