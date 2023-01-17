Sky Cams
Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center.

You’ll get to check out hundreds of exhibits including a cooking set to show you how to spice things up.

To give us a little taste of the event, mixologist Sidney Lance joined Morning Break to give you a preview of a delicious mocktail you can make at home.

Making porchetta roast with Chef Derek
