Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve his life sentence in the state’s medical prison.

67-year-old Gregory McMichael has been permanently assigned to live at the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Although, it’s unclear why since the medical conditions of offenders are private information.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, the medical prison houses inmates with severe medical cases and provides acute, specialized treatment.

McMichael’s health condition became topic before the trials during a bond hearing. His defense attorney said McMichael’s cardiologist had concerns about his declining health and his wife said he had a history heart attacks and strokes.

As for the two other men convicted:

Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr, are listed as living in Jackson, Georgia at the Diagnostic and Classification State Prison.

According to a department of corrections spokeswoman, the diagnostics unit is the first stop for offenders who are new to the state prison system.

From there, they are given their permanent housing assignment.

