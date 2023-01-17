Missing Oklahoma girl, 4, killed on Christmas, court docs say

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma laid out a timeline and more about what they said happened in the presumed killing of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

WARNING: Story contains details that may be disturbing.

State and local agencies have been looking for the child since her 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone outside a home Jan. 10. Ivon Adams, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

Court documents stated the sister was interviewed by authorities and told them she had been home by herself and was tired of being alone.

Athena and her sister, according to court documents, had been living with Alysia and Ivon Adams for up to two years and in that time had never been taken to a doctor appointment or enrolled in school.

Neighbors in an Oklahoma town react to news of a couple arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. (KOKH, GOOGLE EARTH, CNN)

When interviewed Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Alysia Adams confessed to agents that Ivon Adams had hit Athena multiple times around midnight Dec. 25 until she stopped moving.

Alysia Adams said Ivon Adams left the house around 1 a.m. Dec. 26 with Athena’s body, investigators said. When he came back home, documents said he told her he buried the girl near a fence line next to their old residence in nearby Rush Springs.

Phone records reportedly showed Ivon Adams leaving the home and traveling to that area. He was arrested Thursday in Arizona and was set to be extradited to Oklahoma to face charges.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested in Oklahoma and faces two counts of child neglect.

Areas of Caddo County, where Cyril is located, are being searched for Athena’s remains, the OSBI said Monday. The agency asked the the public not to search for Athena’s remains, saying that people could end up trespassing or contaminating potential evidence.

The sisters’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and are cooperating with the investigation, the OSBI said. Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.