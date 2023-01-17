Port Wentworth council member resigns, ethics complaint dismissed

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth council member has resigned from her seat.

In her resignation letter, Councilwoman Jo Smith says in-part quote, “I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule.”

Councilwoman Smith’s resignation comes a day before an ethics hearing regarding an ethics complaint that had been filed against her by another council member.

Councilman Rufus Bright filed the complaint in November alleging Smith lived outside of city limits, abused her Port Wentworth credit card, and threatened staff when they wouldn’t approve a contract that would benefit her sister’s company.

Due to her resignation, the ethics complaint has been dismissed and the hearing on the complaint have been cancelled.

The full resignation letter is below:

