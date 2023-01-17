Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring.

According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.

Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. WTOC will be there and will bring you the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.