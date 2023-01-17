Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923.

“I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”

The 5500 square foot Prohibition Museum traces the fight to ban alcohol across the country including those who took matters into their own hands.

“She was a woman who ran into bars and would basically single handedly destroy them with rocks with bricks. She used a hatchet,” Travis Spangenburg said.

The museum also delves into the money-making empires built off the law.

And Savannah was in the middle of it from the very beginning.

“Not only were we the first place on the American continent to have a successful law banning alcohol, way back at the founding the colony in 1735, but we were also a major part of the national bootlegging ring in the first three years of prohibition, the largest federal raid happened right here in Savannah.”

In the early 1900s, bootleggers were using large ships to bring liquor to the Georgia coast.

Speedboats helped them avoid the Coast Guard and get the alcohol into Savannah – before channeling it north and west with help from some of America’s most notorious gangsters.

“They had connections to Bugs Moran in Chicago, they had connections to Al Capone. Some of the people involved so it was this massive national thing.”

But in August of 1923, federal agents started trickling into Savannah preparing to break up the largest known bootlegging ring in the country.

“When it comes time to write warrants all of them are written out of a single room in the DeSoto hotel, instead of at the local police precinct. And so, when August 16 comes, the raid basically comes out of nowhere and they indict 84 people on that day alone and over 120 indictments when it’s all said and done.”

National Prohibition finally ended a decade later… and because it did, you can end your journey through the museum with a sample of what the fuss was all about.

