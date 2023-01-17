Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923.

“I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”

The 5500 square foot Prohibition Museum traces the fight to ban alcohol across the country including those who took matters into their own hands.

“She was a woman who ran into bars and would basically single handedly destroy them with rocks with bricks. She used a hatchet,” Travis Spangenburg said.

The museum also delves into the money-making empires built off the law.

And Savannah was in the middle of it from the very beginning.

“Not only were we the first place on the American continent to have a successful law banning alcohol, way back at the founding the colony in 1735, but we were also a major part of the national bootlegging ring in the first three years of prohibition, the largest federal raid happened right here in Savannah.”

In the early 1900s, bootleggers were using large ships to bring liquor to the Georgia coast.

Speedboats helped them avoid the Coast Guard and get the alcohol into Savannah – before channeling it north and west with help from some of America’s most notorious gangsters.

“They had connections to Bugs Moran in Chicago, they had connections to Al Capone. Some of the people involved so it was this massive national thing.”

But in August of 1923, federal agents started trickling into Savannah preparing to break up the largest known bootlegging ring in the country.

“When it comes time to write warrants all of them are written out of a single room in the DeSoto hotel, instead of at the local police precinct. And so, when August 16 comes, the raid basically comes out of nowhere and they indict 84 people on that day alone and over 120 indictments when it’s all said and done.”

National Prohibition finally ended a decade later… and because it did, you can end your journey through the museum with a sample of what the fuss was all about.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Police lights
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison
Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison

Latest News

How to create a morning routine
How to create a morning routine
How to create a morning routine
How to create a routine
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show
Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show