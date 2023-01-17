Two men arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men were arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Bulloch County.

Police say, a Bulloch County deputy tried to stop a car with no tail lights on around 1 a.m. Sunday. The car was traveling down 301 S.

Upon approaching the car, a deputy observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun. As the deputy attempted to contact the driver he drove off.

The deputy tried to follow the car as it made a U-turn then pulled onto a dirt driveway, at which time the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

Police say, the owner of the car, who was not driving at the time, stayed in the car and was cooperative.

A K-9 and drone were requested to respond to the scene. The drone detected a subject lying on the ground using a F.L.I.R. camera.

K-9 Nik was able to locate the suspects as they were being directed to the area.

Both people were taken into custody and were identified as Antown Simpson and Veunte Gross.

Simpson was armed with a handgun when he was arrested, according to officials.

Police say suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also located.

Sheriff Brown stated this was an excellent example of coordination between the K-9 Team, U.A.V. Unit and all initial responding deputies.

He stated it was fortunate no one was injured, and once again demonstrates how dangerous any traffic stop can be for law enforcement.

