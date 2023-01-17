U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired.
Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination.
According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without action in early January.
