Warmer through the middle of the week

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll need a jacket Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll have dry roads under mostly clear skies. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s by noon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a warmer day with a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. A slight chance of rain is possible north of I-16 after sunset.

Warmer weather continues to build in midweek with morning lows in the mid 50s for lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front is set to move in late Thursday, bringing in cooler air to close out the week. A slight chance of rain will accompany this front.

Lows will be near 50 degrees on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Better rain chances move in for the weekend, especially Sunday, Lows return to the 40s Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the 60s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

