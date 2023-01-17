Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the home. They also located an unresponsive female. She was removed from the home and given CPR.

The 44-year-old was taken to a Savannah hospital where she succumbed to possible smoke inhalation, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

This is the first fire-related death in the City of Savannah in three years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.