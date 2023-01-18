Above average warmth continues!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are warm to start out our Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and patchy fog around.

That’s not too far off from our average high of 61 degrees this time of the year. We’ll have more clouds around throughout the day with temperatures warming to about 70 degrees at lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We're almost 20 degrees above average this morning, with 70s on the way this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/SXiQVl77xJ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 18, 2023

Thursday will start out mild again, with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a very breezy day, with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible. A front moves through late, allowing for a slight cool down heading into Friday.

Lows will be near 50 degrees on Friday with highs in the upper 60s, we’ll remain dry through the end of the week.

This weekend will be cooler with morning lows in the mid 40s. Saturday will be cooler with highs near 60. Rain chances build overnight into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. If you have outdoor plans, try to get them done on Saturday!

The start of next week won’t be quite as warm as this week with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

