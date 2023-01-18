All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says all three eastbound lanes DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull will reopen this Friday, Jan 20.

Two of the eastbound lanes will open Thursday, Jan. 19.

The city didn’t give a timeline for Thursday’s opening, but said all three will be open by mid-day Friday.

The lane closures have allowed city crews to repair a collapsed sewer main.

