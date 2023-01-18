Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures

*
*(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says all three eastbound lanes DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull will reopen this Friday, Jan 20.

Two of the eastbound lanes will open Thursday, Jan. 19.

The city didn’t give a timeline for Thursday’s opening, but said all three will be open by mid-day Friday.

The lane closures have allowed city crews to repair a collapsed sewer main.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - Roy Minter
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

Latest News

1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers
*
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Savannah
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers