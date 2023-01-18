Atlanta United’s star player Josef Martínez leaving the team

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United has announced that it has released their star player, Josef Martínez.

𝟭𝟱𝟴 games. 𝟭𝟭𝟭 goals. 𝟰 trophies.

It's been an honor, @JosefMartinez17 👑#ATLUTD announces it has released Josef Martínez. — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 18, 2023

Martínez played 158 games for the team, making 111 goals and winning 4 trophies, according to the team.

An icon. A legend. Forever a 5-Stripe.



You loved Atlanta and Atlanta loved you right back. Thank you for all the memories, Josef ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/70rYoqcKkt — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 18, 2023

According to Atlanta United’s website, Martínez is headed to Inter Miami CF. They have also released a teaser video of the player in their uniform.

“Josef has played a key role in the history of Atlanta United, scoring memorable goals and lifting several trophies leaving behind moments that will live with our fans forever,” said Atlanta United Vice President and Sporting Director Carlos Bocanegra. “He was a fundamental and responsible piece in helping build our brand into what it means today. We cannot thank you enough for your contributions to the club and the community over the past six years. He will always be a part of Atlanta United and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

JOSEF MARTINEZ (ATLANTA UNITED)

Martínez is a founding member of the Atlanta team, which was part of the Major League Soccer expansion in 2017. He holds multiple records, including most hat-tricks with 6 in his first 44 games; most consecutive games with a goal; and cumulative goals in regular and post-season.

