Beaufort awarded $800,000 grant for Bayard St. drainage improvements

City of Beaufort
City of Beaufort
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort has been approved for a grant to help fix drainage and flooding issues along Bayard Street in The Point neighborhood.

The grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, is for $800,000.

According to the city, the grant will allow improvements to the stormwater infrastructure along Bayard. Among the improvements will be new stormwater pipes installed in the public right-of-way, said Project Manager Neal Pugliese.

Current drainage will be redirected, he added.

The city said it will match the grant with $200,000 from its stormwater infrastructure allotment in its American Rescue Plan funds.

Pugliese said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham helped the city win approval for the grant.

The city is awaiting EPA guidance on the grant, he said. Once that is received, the city will begin the design and permitting process.

Permits will need to be acquired from state and federal agencies.

The work on Bayard Street is part of an ongoing plan to address flooding issues in The Point. The city said the historic neighborhood has antiquated stormwater pipes and poor drainage flow.

