Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it.

The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week.

“It’s more than just a place to sit and eat lunch, it’s more than just a picnic table. There’s so much more behind it.”

As the ribbon was cut last week, a bow was tied on a yearlong project and plans became reality.

“We have shift cookouts and things like that.”

The new reflection plaza out back at the Bluffton Police Department, has already been used plenty in its first week of action including by Sargeant Craig Karafa.

When we interviewed him back in January of 2022, this was just an idea.

“Kind of thought it was just going to be a patio and a grill but what it actually turned into is just beyond,” Sgt. Craig Karafa said.

As he looks around the completed plaza though..

“This is awesome.”

That sense of amazement doesn’t just come from a new grill or the fact that he literally used it yesterday.

“I took 20 minutes out of my day and didn’t have another thought sitting out here.”

This area, much like the officers who use it is much more than meets the eye.

“It’s been so long where officers are looked at as Superman, but the truth is we’re not, we’re human beings.”

He’s referencing the mental challenges of this job, something unfortunately he knows better than most. Back in 2018 a Bluffton PD officer took his own life, and Karafa was the first person to arrive on the scene.

“Everybody else got involved, other officers got involved and then the emotions came out from everybody and then you realize the toll that it was taking on multiple officers.”

This plaza is dedicated to that officer and Karafa says, will be an immeasurable help for the mental health of his colleagues moving forward.

“It’s now a priority. It’s not so much just shoved under the rug and it was never a thing before, even when I started. It was you should be steel, and it shouldn’t bother you, but truly it does it does bother officers.”

He says when that happens now, officers have a place to go to deal with those emotions and move forward, hopefully preventing this department from another tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.