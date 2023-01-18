Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to situation involving armed person on Coleman St.

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s is warning residents on Coleman Street in Portal to stay inside due to a situation involving a person with a firearm in the area.

The Sheriff is asking residents to lock their doors. Portal schools have been placed on lockdown.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will give an update when more information is available.

