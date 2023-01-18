Sky Cams
City council approves landscape, site plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler

dave & buster plan
dave & buster plan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler city council members unanimously approved the landscape and site plan for Dave and Buster.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders with Tanger Outlets laid out the plan.

They say they will be adding a 22,500 square foot expansion to the front area of the mall where the playground currently is.

They say Dave and Busters will be placed in that expansion near the River Street Sweets candy and ice cream store.

Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton said she does have safety concerns for the entertainment site.

“I was concerned. I still am. I don’t want it to just be...he said that if you were 18, you could get in and if you were an adult, you could have five kids with you. But I hope it doesn’t become like a gang get together,” said Mayor Benton.

Tanger Outlets says they are also in talks to relocate the playground.

They have not released any details yet.

