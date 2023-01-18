Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant funds to preserve historic Black churches

First Bryan Baptist Church
First Bryan Baptist Church(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Black church in our area is getting national attention and a big paycheck.

$4 million will be spread among 35 historic churches across the nation. First Bryan Baptist Church is one of them.

First Bryan Baptist Church is in the heart of Yamacraw Village in downtown Savannah.

It is considered one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in the U.S.

WTOC was there when they celebrated their 235th anniversary on Sunday.

The church’s pastor Christopher Tillman says he’s proud of his team for making it happen and it takes a lot to preserve a church this old.

“We knew there was a lot of competition for grants...every grant. To be recognized on this specific grant for preservation of Black churches is an honor we cherish,” said Pastor Tillman.

Pastor Tillman says they don’t know the exact amount they will receive yet.

The money will go toward getting the church a new roof and other maintenance work they’ve wanted to get done.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund says this is their largest grant investment.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison

Latest News

Fear the Walking Dead
Open casting call for new movie ‘Origin’ and T.V. show ‘Fear The Walking Dead’
First seminar held to discuss welcoming families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
Kiwanis Club
Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach
FILE PHOTO
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center