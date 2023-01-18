First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant funds to preserve historic Black churches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Black church in our area is getting national attention and a big paycheck.

$4 million will be spread among 35 historic churches across the nation. First Bryan Baptist Church is one of them.

First Bryan Baptist Church is in the heart of Yamacraw Village in downtown Savannah.

It is considered one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in the U.S.

WTOC was there when they celebrated their 235th anniversary on Sunday.

The church’s pastor Christopher Tillman says he’s proud of his team for making it happen and it takes a lot to preserve a church this old.

“We knew there was a lot of competition for grants...every grant. To be recognized on this specific grant for preservation of Black churches is an honor we cherish,” said Pastor Tillman.

Pastor Tillman says they don’t know the exact amount they will receive yet.

The money will go toward getting the church a new roof and other maintenance work they’ve wanted to get done.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund says this is their largest grant investment.

