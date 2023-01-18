Sky Cams
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say

A funeral home employee allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Source: WEAR)
By Yona Gavino
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) – A funeral home worker in the Florida Panhandle allegedly was caught sexually abusing a corpse.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the worker later killed himself.

Employees at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home asked not to be identified but said they are cooperating with the police investigation following an employee’s report that they walked in on a co-worker sexually abusing a corpse.

Tim Brown is a client of the funeral home finalizing plans for his father’s burial.

“That is wild. I can’t believe it,” he said.

Brown said he saw deputies at the funeral home and was stunned to learn why.

“That does give me second thoughts, but I think he’s already been cremated, so I think he’s safe,” he said. “But, it is disturbing. I’m glad it wasn’t my mom that was here.”

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene that morning, they said the suspect was gone.

The suspect’s vehicle was later discovered, and police said he was found dead inside after shooting himself.

The funeral home said they are notifying clients, hoping to ease concerns.

“Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families, we are not in a position to comment,” the funeral home said in a statement. “We will continue to fully cooperate with the sheriff’s office.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the suspect or released any further details on the case as the investigation continues.

