Guyton police officer placed on leaving during investigation into social media behaivor

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A police officer in Guyton has been placed on leave pending an investigation into his social media activity, according to the mayor.

Guyton Mayor Russ Deen said a general order will be issued by the Guyton Police Department to all officers ordering them to cease all social media activity that associates them with the department.

In the statement, Mayor Deen said this investigation is not connected to the investigation into the death of 89-year-old Betty Ruth Badgett. She died on Christmas Eve.

The Effingham County coroner said there were suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said an autopsy would be conducted, but there has been no update since.

The mayor also provided more information about response times. According to the mayor, the Guyton Police Department is not fully staffed and is covered by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office when an officer is not on-duty. The night of Badgett’s death, a Guyton officer was not on-duty.

The mayor said a Effingham County deputy arrived on scene six minutes after the call. An off-duty Guyton officer did respond to the call as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.