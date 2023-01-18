Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday.

An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

The remains were found in Chatham County, but CCPD said that police in Wilmington, N.C. will be the lead investigators in the case.

WTOC has contacted the police department in Wilmington to ask why they would be taking the lead on this case. WTOC is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to situation involving armed person on Coleman St.
Suspect arrested after teenager injured in hit-and-run crash in Hardeeville
The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand...
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
THE News at 11
City council approves landscape, site plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler