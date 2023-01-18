Lanes on Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges open this weekend; project continues next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over a week since the Georgia Department of Transportation began gathering information about how to best replace the two bridges that lead to Tybee Island.

While necessary, it has caused some traffic disruptions.

Last week, GDOT started the project on the Bull River Bridge, which brought traffic down to one lane. Today, they’ve moved on to the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

They weren’t out here for very long, though.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, they reopened both lanes of the bridge, packed up construction cones and a temporary stoplight, and headed out.

Michelle Owens, Tybee Island assistant city manager, said that they’re going to take a four-day break.

On Monday, they’ll return to Bull River Bridge for ten days, take another four-day break, and then head back to the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

Despite the intermittent traffic disruptions, wait times haven’t been very long, and Owens says that people understand why it’s necessary.

“Everyone knows that the bridge needs work, it needs to be improved, it needs to have better capacity on and off Tybee for sake of ease as well as emergency situations, so people are willing to accept a little bit of inconvenience. I think if we were looking at wait times of an hour or more, we’d have a little less understanding. But because the Georgia Department of Transportation has worked out this system that’s so safe and so efficient, the complaints have been minimal.”

All lanes on both bridges are open right now and will be through the weekend but next week if you come to the Bull River Bridge, you’ll pull up to a temporary stoplight. When the light is yellow, you can cross using the single lane.

On the other side of the bridge, traffic is stopped at a red light.

Either end of the bridge is also being monitored by police to make sure that no one crosses when it’s not their turn.

